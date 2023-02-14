Vedomosti: DPR started blocking Google and Zoom services

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) began to block Google services. About this on Tuesday, February 14, they write Vedomosti referring to three employees of various local operators.

The interlocutors of the publication also stated that the Zoom video conferencing service in the region is only available via VPN, and the Viber messenger has problems downloading images and videos.

According to the newspaper’s sources, in October 2022, the DPR Ministry of Communications sent local operators an order to block the search service Google, Viber and Zoom, as well as to “degrade” YouTube. In fact, the demands of the authorities have begun to be fulfilled only now.

Sources of the publication in the Donetsk operators said that the work of third-party services dependent on Google began to fail. In addition to the blocked search engine, subscribers with phones, set-top boxes and other electronics based on Android (owned by Google) “received a half-brick.” In addition, users began to complain about the inability to install applications from the Google Play store.

At the same time, Google-owned YouTube continues to operate. According to one of the representatives of local operators, “degradation” meant a slowdown in YouTube traffic in the territory of the DPR. The idea was not to turn off, but to degrade the quality of the video, the second interlocutor clarifies.

A representative of Roskomnadzor told the publication that the department “has no information about the mentioned letter to telecom operators operating in the territory of new Russian regions.” According to him, military-civilian administrations regularly check the effectiveness of restricting telecom operators’ access to resources that violate Russian law.

In July last year, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, announced that Google would be blocked in the region. He accused the system of promoting terrorism and violence against all Russians and, in particular, the inhabitants of Donbass. “I think that such a situation should no longer be put up with,” Pushilin emphasized.