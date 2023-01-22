The head of the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vitaly Khotsenko, said that in about 10 years the region will cease to be subsidized and will have a self-sustaining budget. He said this on January 21 on the air of the TV channel RBC.

“We have set a task to form a draft of our state program of socio-economic development by March 1. Its focus should be on two things: the first is the well-being of the people, the second is economic recovery. We will lay down the basic scenario, that conditionally in ten years we should become a self-sustaining budget,” he said.

According to Khotsenko, the DPR has a high industrial potential. Since mines, metallurgical and machine-building enterprises operate in the region. At the same time, technical re-equipment is currently required. Some enterprises have not purchased new equipment for nine years, he added.

Khotsenko said that republican goods, in particular, metallurgical products, are already being delivered to the regions of the Russian Federation. Metallurgy products are also used in the construction of facilities in new territories.

In addition, it is exported to Belarus, Turkey and other countries. As Khotsenko noted, the main subsidies from the federal center go to the restoration of the liberated settlements, in particular, Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The day before, on January 20, in Rostov-on-Don, the semi-finals of the competition “Revival Leaders. DNR”. The purpose of the event is to search for and support promising leaders who will be engaged in the restoration of the republic.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of the Russian Federation following the results of referendums held from 23 to 27 September 2022.