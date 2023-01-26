Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) purposefully fire at infrastructure facilities and substations in Donetsk. This was announced on January 26 by the head of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“We see the statistics of shelling, when Ukraine, without shame, hits those objects that the recovery teams go to. This applies to both residential buildings and infrastructure facilities, ”he quotes him as saying. “RIA News”.

Kulemzin spoke about a recent case when a brigade of power engineers, which came to restore power supply in the region, came under fire from Ukrainian troops.

The head of the city acknowledged that the situation in the city remains difficult. So, the heating season is carried out in the absence of a stable water supply – water is brought to boiler houses by transport. However, Kulemzin added that at the moment the authorities are doing everything to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as quickly as possible.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 16 times.

As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, seven houses and four civilian infrastructure were damaged. Later it became known that among the victims were a woman and a child.

On January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 18 attacks on various settlements in the DPR in a day. A total of 120 units of various ammunition were fired. There is information about seven wounded among civilians. In addition, 11 houses and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

