In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), militias announced the interception of a drone from security forces near the temple. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR.

The aircraft was spotted by air defense crews near the contact line in the Yasinovataya area. He was identified as a quadrocopter flying from the position of the motorized infantry battalion of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The militia then planted the drone. When he fell, he dropped the ammunition.