RIA Novosti: a battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky was created in the DPR from captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a volunteer battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky was formed, in which captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) serve. This was reported RIA News one of the unit commanders, former tank commander and senior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrei Tishchenko.

Tishchenko said that he was responsible for the Khmelnitsky battalion. According to him, “this story began” when the government of Ukraine abandoned its people instead of protecting them. However, now Tishchenko and his comrades in this unit have the opportunity to “pay tribute.”

Related materials:

There are about 70 people in Tishchenko’s unit, of which 95 percent are ex-military AFU with combat experience. At the same time, the commander expects that the battalion will be replenished.

“The formation of a battalion at the stage of obtaining Russian citizenship, obtaining a passport, signing a contract and leaving for a camp for further training, retraining and formation,” he stressed.

Earlier, the DPR announced the need for an “exchange fund” to reduce the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This opinion was made by adviser to the interim head of the DPR, Yan Gagin.