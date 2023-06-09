Acting head of the DPR Pushilin: civil services will enter Artemovsk after the shelling stops

Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in an interview RIA News named the time of the entry of civil services, including the administration, into Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

According to him, this will happen after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be moved to a sufficient distance, and intensive shelling will stop.