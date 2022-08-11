Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR stopped the leakage of ammonia at the Donetsk brewery

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic announced the termination of the leakage of ammonia at the Donetsk brewery in the Kalininsky district of the city, which occurred as a result of the shelling of the enterprise by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The corresponding message was published in Telegram.

For these purposes, 13 units of equipment were involved. Also, 51 personnel under the leadership of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations participated in the work. As follows from the message, at the moment, employees of the department of the republic are eliminating the fire in the warehouse of finished products.

Ammonia leak and fire

The shelling of the brewery became known on 10 August. As a result of the incident, the ammonia pipeline was damaged. Due to the ingress of an explosive object, the container was depressurized and an ammonia leak was recorded, the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations explained.

2kilometers makes up the affected area according to the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR

In addition, a fire was recorded on the territory of the plant on an area of ​​600 square meters. Plastic containers and pallets are on fire. Citizens should not be on the street and do not open windows, as well as breathe through cotton-gauze bandages moistened with a 5% solution of citric or acetic acid.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic, at the time of the incident there were 32 people on the territory of the plant. According to preliminary information, one person died and two others were injured.

Shelling of Donetsk

The DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire expressed the opinion that the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the brewery in Donetsk could have been targeted. According to the preliminary version, the shooting was carried out with shells of 152 mm caliber. As told TASS Deputy Head of the People’s Militia of the DPR Eduard Basurin, Ukrainian troops intensified shelling of Donetsk in order to divert parts of the DPR artillery to counter-battery combat and slow down the advance of the allied forces.

The enemy believes that by shelling the city limits, we will be forced to divert our artillery forces for counter-battery combat in order to reduce pressure from those sectors of the front where the advance is taking place. Eduard BasurinDeputy Head of the People's Militia of the DPR

Earlier, the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to a fire at the Donplastavtomat plant in Donetsk. Then the shells hit the polyethylene production shop. Before that, representatives of the DPR announced another shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to them, the Ukrainian military fired 20 rockets from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) into the city. In addition, the DPR announced nine shells of 152 mm caliber fired at the same time in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

In addition, on August 8, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that Ukrainian troops fired three rockets from the Uragan MLRS with Lepestok anti-personnel mines into the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. On the same day, information appeared that on the territory of the Donetsk Regional Psychiatric Hospital in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, 66 anti-personnel mines “Petal” were found, which were dropped on the city by the Ukrainian military.

In turn, Russian investigators opened criminal cases against the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the shelling of settlements in the DPR. According to the investigation, from 2 to 5 August, a number of soldiers from the 30th separate mechanized brigade, the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade and the 54th separate mechanized brigade fired at infrastructure in the cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka, as well as in populated areas points Nikolskoye, Oktyabr, Aleksandrovka, Yelenovka, Kremenets in the DPR.