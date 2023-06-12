Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR Gagin: APU is concentrating forces to strike in the Donetsk direction

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are currently concentrating forces in the areas of Vuhledar and Avdiivka and plan to strike in the Donetsk direction, reports TASS.

“The most active and hot now are the Ugoldarsky and Avdeevsky sections. Now they [ВСУ] consider the Donetsk direction to be promising,” he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is engaged in the transfer of personnel and a large amount of equipment in this direction in order to further attack.

Earlier it became known that on the night of June 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 18 shells of 155 mm caliber in three districts of Donetsk. Information about damage and casualties is not given.