One of the commanders of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic was assassinated on Monday morning in Horlivka, reports RIA News…

As a source familiar with the situation in the DPR law enforcement agencies told the agency, an explosive device detonated in the victim’s car as he drove through the city center. The daughter of the battalion commander was also in the car at the time of the incident. They are currently hospitalized.

At the end of January, the DPR announced the aggravation of the situation on the line of contact. Later, the DPR expressed the opinion that the calls of the head of the Kiev delegation to the contact group Leonid Kravchuk about the need to mirror the shelling in the Donbass indicate the preparation of the Ukrainian security forces to intensify hostilities. Prior to that, Kravchuk in a TV interview called for responding “with a shot for every shot” in Donbass.