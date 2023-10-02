The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) sentenced inspector of the State Border Service of Ukraine Alexey Lazovik, who shot a wounded serviceman in Mariupol, to 28 years in a maximum security colony, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported on October 2.

“The Supreme Court of the DPR issued a verdict in a criminal case against 22-year-old inspector of the State Border Service of Ukraine Alexey Lazovik. He was found guilty under clauses “g”, “l”, part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“murder committed by an organized group, motivated by political, ideological hatred”), Part 1 of Art. 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“cruel treatment of prisoners of war in occupied territory”),” quotes TASS department message.

During the investigation, the investigation established that the crime was committed on the territory of Mariupol in March 2022. Lazovik and his colleagues detained and shot the wounded serviceman. He died on the spot from his injuries.

Earlier, on September 12, the Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) sentenced Sahil Alahverdiev, a soldier of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), to 16 years in prison for shelling residential buildings in Severodonetsk with a grenade launcher.

The fighter fully admitted his guilt and repented of his actions.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 16 years in prison in a maximum security colony.

On September 4, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced a Ukrainian fighter to 25 years in a maximum security colony for murder and attempted murder of civilians in Mariupol.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 amid the worsening situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.