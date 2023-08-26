JCCC: in the DPR, a civilian was injured by the detonation of an explosive object

In the Donetsk People’s Republic, a civilian was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive object, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported in Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, Volnovakhsky District, along Krasnooktyabrskaya Street, 65. A man born in 1989 was wounded. Other details are not specified.

The mission also reported that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 63 times on the territories of the DPR, firing 233 ammunition.

Earlier, at least five people were injured in an explosion in the center of Donetsk. During construction work on Shkolny Boulevard, 5, an unidentified explosive object detonated.