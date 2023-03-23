In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), since February 2022, 100 cases of explosions of civilians on the Lepestok anti-personnel high-explosive (PFM) mines have been registered. This was announced on March 23 at the representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes in Ukraine.

“As of 09:00 Moscow time on March 23, 2023, 100 cases of explosions of civilians, including nine children, were registered on PFM-1 “Petal” mines. Three of the injured died as a result of the wound, ”the representative’s Telegram channel says.

The JCCC noted that this figure was recorded after the operational lines updated information about the victims on March 22 among civilians in Donetsk, where a man born in 1988 was injured as a result of an explosion on a mine “Lepestok” in the Petrovsky district.

Earlier, on March 21, it became known that a man was also injured in Makiivka in the DPR as a result of an explosion of an explosive object. It was noted that a man born in 1986 was wounded along Oktyabrskaya Street.

On March 18, it was reported that a man died near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, blown up by a Ukrainian anti-personnel high-explosive mine “Petal”. The incident occurred on the road Donetsk – Mariupol.

On March 1, it became known that the sappers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR continue to work on demining the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. It was noted that during the day, explosives experts managed to neutralize more than 40 anti-personnel mines PMF-1 “Petal”.

In the same month, the republic announced that since the beginning of the escalation, 90 people, including six children, had been blown up on the Petal anti-personnel mines scattered by the Ukrainian security forces.

The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) at the end of January confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) used banned anti-personnel mines “Petal” in the Donbass. The organization sent an appeal to the Ukrainian ministries of defense and foreign affairs, as well as the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It recalled that in 1997 Kyiv signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which it ratified in 2005.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

