The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Novoselovka Vtoraya and Gorlovka

Representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its TelegramThe channel reported on the shelling of two settlements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers attacked the village of Novoselivka Vtoraya, firing three shells of 122 mm caliber, as well as Horlivka, firing four shells of 155 mm caliber. Details of civilian casualties and destruction are not given.

Earlier, footage made by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) appeared on the network, showing the arrival of a shell from the fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner at their position in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).