An industrial enterprise and power lines were damaged in Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region

In Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise and a power transmission line were damaged due to explosions. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Sergei Lysak in Telegram-channel.

“Private and industrial enterprises were damaged. (…) It touched power lines and gas pipelines,” the publication says. However, the government representative did not name the objects that were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that massive attacks were carried out on Ukrainian military targets by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles. In addition, the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of Russian Spring” reported that during the attack on Kyiv, a record number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were fired.

On the morning of January 2, repeated explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital during an air raid warning. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that the detonations occurred in the Goloseevsky district of Kyiv and in Obolon.