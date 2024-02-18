The authorities of the Dnepropetrovsk region announced damage to the infrastructure

The authorities of the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine announced damage to the infrastructure. As the head of the regional military administration Sergei Lysak clarified in Telegram-channel, this happened in the Nikopol region.

“An infrastructure facility has been damaged,” the official wrote, adding that a person was also injured.

In Nikopol itself, power lines and buildings were damaged. Lysak noted that artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region.

According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert was declared twice in the region, at 02:03 Moscow time and 12:37.

On the night of February 18, an explosion occurred in Dnepropetrovsk. Alarm signals sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions.

On February 16, it was reported that explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovograd region of Ukraine. It also became known about explosions in Ochakov, Nikolaev region. According to the head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, the shell damaged the transport and port infrastructure.