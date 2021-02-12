Australia is planning strict regulation of the digital news market and has gone on a confrontation course with Google. Now Microsoft is getting involved in the conflict. The group supports the government’s plan.

Welcome to google? That could soon be over in Australia

D.he US software giant Microsoft advocates mandatory payments from search engine operators to media companies in the dispute over a planned Australian online media law. Microsoft supports similar laws in the US and Canada, the EU and other countries, wrote Microsoft CEO Brad Smith in a blog post on Thursday. Smith justified the decision with reference to the attack on the US Capitol by militant supporters of ex-President Donald Trump in early January.

“As the United States takes stock of the events of January 6, it is time to look wide,” wrote Smith. “Ultimately, the question is what values ​​the technology sector and independent journalism should serve.” It is about the “heart of our democratic freedoms”.

Australia is planning strict regulation of the digital news market and wants to force Google and the online network Facebook to pay Australian media companies usage fees for the distribution of their journalistic content. A corresponding bill provides for fines in the millions for violations.

In this way, part of the advertising income of the US online giants is to be passed on to the traditional media. Google therefore threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia. Facebook also described the planned law as impractical.

The Australian initiative is being followed closely by governments around the world. As in many countries around the world, Google and Facebook have massively changed the news market in Australia. Australian media houses cut numerous jobs due to declining income, particularly from advertising.