Since the beginning of the quarantine we have been insisting on “stay at home”, especially aimed at older adults. We reached the latest official information, where we were told that we were still in quarantine, but the DISPO was in effect. Sure, this for those who had to expose themselves. We elders had to continue without leaving.

It is arranged that the holiday period begins in December and ends in April. So, older adults are included? Can we get out of the house? Or, discriminatory and for “our protection”, we can’t? When the young people go to enjoy their rest, who attends us? Staying at home with the fear of suffering a possible illness, doesn’t it also cause stress? Or is it that, just as we have forgotten that old people have to walk, as far as possible 40 blocks a day, relax in parks and squares, and socialize to avoid all kinds of neurological disorders. They have also stopped taking into account that living locked up can be much more deadly than any pandemic. Ah, but now the concern is the children. They must return to face-to-face classes. Something logical.

By the way, did you know that medical students, instead of learning that their profession is precisely risky, that they are facing a unique opportunity to know how to fight a pandemic, are doing their study online, without coming into contact with a single patient? But back to mine. The boys must go back to school. What do we do with those whose parents had grandparents for these purposes? Will we be able to go find our grandchildren at the exit or will they have to fix themselves? Mom or Dad is going to have a special license for a while. What if this goes on?

It is clear that there are things that are essential, others that are not. And that is where one begins to wonder, among those things that are not necessary, even annoying, will we include older adults? They all told us that they were looking after us. In the light of the things that are happening, one, who is still avoiding neurological pathologies, wonders. Is that so?

Alberto O. Colonna

DOCTOR

[email protected]

Talk about femicides, life before and now

Wouldn’t it be necessary to take some drastic measure to solve the femicides? Wouldn’t we have to do studies on the aberrant reactions of the perpetrators to find out what are the motives that lead them to this folly? Does the man feel devalued in the face of independence and female growth? Can’t stand it and ruin your life and that of your children, if you have them, out of a feeling of inferiority?

We are two different and complementary entities that come to reject each other without understanding what they are needed. The woman represents tenderness and understanding, although it may be to many, without feeling less corporal, the man is the support, let’s not say economic because it is no longer, but the strength that in other times was the foundation of marriage, although it seems There was a very old harmony that made many couples stay together forever or at least until the love lasts, and if love ends, each one without resentment or hatred knows how to understand and follow his path without discomfort or damage to the other part.

Women no longer represent the weaker sex for the good of all, nor does men represent strength, but they are complementary to the reality that requires us to have a happy coexistence. To those men who lose their minds, I would say that life is beautiful accepting and respecting without demands what we have to live. You cannot force yourself to be loved and there is always a second or third chance. Live and let live. What is hopeless is death and life is beautiful.

Lucia Perticaro

[email protected]

“Ensure equal opportunities”

Argentina has a social support network that has long distributed money to millions of people. On the other hand, those of us who live in the AMBA pay ridiculous rates for transportation, energy, gas and water. And we have an oversized and inefficient Public Administration. This explains, in part, the fiscal deficit.

And all this has its cost: one of the highest inflations in the world, external indebtedness and the highest tax burden in America, and inequality and marginality increase as the culture of work disappears and a political apparatus is enthroned that gives handouts to achieve electoral fidelity.

We must change the paradigm to have a strong, federal country that ensures equal opportunities for those who want to progress.

Ricardo Fuentes

[email protected]

He says that we are “in the middle of a plot of mediocre”

We reached 50,000 deaths from coronavirus. With Macri we were going to have 10,000. The picketers or social organizations as some call them, will control the prices in the supermarkets. Given that 50% of high school graduates do not understand what they read and cannot perform simple arithmetic calculations, it is to be expected that those chosen for such a patriotic task will belong to the other 50%.

Úrsula Bahillo and Vanesa Carreño, among others; and the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity holds the Judicial Power responsible, and not the Legislative Power that does not legislate with the energy necessary to fight crime. In a clear manifestation of discrimination, he uses the term “transvesticides”. Transvestites are not citizens who are murdered, like others? Hugo Moyano is offended because his daughter is forced to return US $ 436,670 and $ 600,000, stating that for two mangoes that they found him they cause so much scandal. Hebe from Bonafini advises eating lentils and rice. We are in the hands of a mediocre plot.

Going to Moscow once a week to bring 300,000 doses per flight, it is presented as an epic. The Minister of Social Development continues to distribute plans and subsidies. Problems of all kinds are solved with marches of repudiation.

Gabriel C. Varela

[email protected]

“Be more supportive of street vendors”

Until a year ago, in any form of transport, street vendors invaded us. People who went out to the streets to earn a living to bring something to eat home. People who did not go out to steal, as was the solution chosen by many other characters in the city. The arrival of the pandemic cut off that possibility and since then they have done what they could to get ahead, less crime.

Today I see with pain that they are thrown out from everywhere. Mainly, they don’t let them sell on the street. I think we should be more supportive. These people have families and many are distressed that they cannot support them. I propose that the State determine authorized places for them to work. The arrival of the pandemic is damaging us psychologically. Let’s be more supportive!

Adela Seguin

[email protected]

Look also