The party of Gerard Pique in the disco Fitzt of Madrid in honor of the end of the Kings League didn’t quite go according to plan. As soon as the former Barcelona and Spain defender, creator of the seven-team, seven-player tournament, took hold of the microphone, the audience began to praise Shakira his former partner. It was then that the nerves jumped, and after a few moments of silent embarrassment Piqué replied: “What’s wrong? I am the world champion and you are nobody “.

war between exes

—

The goliardata of the people present in the disco did not go down well with Piqué, and the angry response to the cry of “Shakira, Shakira” is proof of this. But things got even worse when teammates put the load from eleven. Shortly after the vitriolic statements, in fact, the former goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Iker Casillas he took the microphone in his hand and asked the DJ to play Waka-Wakathe anthem of the 2010 South African World Cup, won by Spain, but sung by Shakira. Another small satisfaction for the singer after the breakup with the footballer, and after the success of the latest single, Music Sessions Vol. 53revenge song par excellence.