American diplomat Kate Wyler was supposed to go to Kabul, but is sent to London as ambassador at the last minute. A nice promotion, but it makes Kate grumpy. She hates ceremony, being charming, carriages, calves. She would rather be sweating in a Tehran back alley between the dumpsters negotiating about enriched uranium. She calls the ceremonial part of her function the „Cinderella thing”. The White House summarizes its aversion to this as: “She needs a haircut”. And indeed, in the political thriller The Diplomat (Netflix) for eight episodes you keep thinking: give your hair a brush, Kate.

Fortunately, Kate has little time for galas in London. A British aircraft carrier explodes off the Iranian coast, so she has to get to work immediately to prevent a world war. But the Cinderella thing continues to play a role. In between the summit negotiations, Kate’s looks keep coming up. Showering or dabbing armpits with a handkerchief? Pants or skirt, black or gray? And is she going to put on that red prom dress or not?

The Cinderella thing is more than a comic relief. It also shows how professional women are forced to be more concerned with their appearance than with the substance. In addition, it gives main actor Keri Russell something to hold on to portray a tormented heroine who has to stamp her feet hard to get her environment to listen to her, and not work around her. After The Americans this is another great leading role for Russell, who lifts this series above the entertaining mediocrity with suppressed agitation.

Threatened divorce

At least as important as that world war is Kate’s imminent divorce. She is married to the charming hustler Hal (Rufus Sewell), who was also a top diplomat until recently, but who must now be the ‘man of’. The gender roles have been reversed. However, Hal can’t help but meddle in everything behind the scenes, without paying much attention to the rules. Kate is annoyed by his headstrong behavior, the lies and the sneaky stuff, and wants a divorce from him. You see her struggling to get out of Hal’s shadow. He’s even arranged her next job without telling her. In a witty scene, they are seen fighting in the palace garden, where she hits him on the face with her stiletto heel. But yes, she needs Hal too, both privately and professionally. And the series can’t miss the quarrel between the two either. So the divorce keeps getting postponed.

Showrunner Debora Cahn is known for The Western Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and Homeland. That is reflected in The Diplomat. The new series has the soap opera of the hospital series, revolves around an overwrought heroine in American foreign policy, just like Homelandand assumes that politicians act out of idealism, just like The Western Wing. Since the end of The Western Wing in 2006, American series mainly portray politicians as cold-blooded criminals (House of Cards) or incapable airheads (Veep). No series maker can come up with anything more cynical and incapable than the Trump era, so there is now room again for a series about a politician who wants the best for the world.

The Diplomat is a nice series that easily holds the viewers, especially the first four episodes, but the makers sometimes struggle with the fact that political series mainly revolve around talking people. You can at best dress up those endless conversations with sumptuous locations, moving cars and short walks. That pays off halfway through the season. Then the cast is stuck in a beautiful mansion for two episodes, which is rather boring. Fortunately, the series then steams off at full steam on a heck of a cliffhanger.

https://youtu.be/p6cyd22d2iU