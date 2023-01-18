Cavusoglu said he expected the United States to agree to sell F-16s to Turkey at a value of $20 billion, and that the planned sale was in line with the “common strategic interests” of both Washington and Ankara.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hosted his Turkish counterpart in Washington, for the first time since the Biden administration took office nearly two years ago, in a visit dominated by the F-16 deal, the Ukraine war, and Ankara’s refusal to agree to grant NATO membership to Sweden and Finland.

The Biden administration expressed its support for the sale of aircraft to Turkey, despite the opposition of the US Congress because of “Ankara’s controversial human rights record and its policy towards Syria,” as part of the administration’s efforts to preserve NATO unity in the face of the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

Speaking before a meeting with Blinken at the US State Department, Cavusoglu said that the F-16 deal was important not only to Turkey but also to NATO and the United States, and he seemed confident that it would move forward.

“Therefore, we expect approval in line with our common strategic interests,” he added in brief remarks.

But approval may turn out to be complicated by Ankara’s refusal to ratify Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement: “Repeated attacks by (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan on our Syrian Kurdish allies and continued rapprochement with Russia, including the delay in membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, remain serious causes for concern.”

“As I said before, for Turkey to take delivery of the F-16s, we need assurances that these concerns will be addressed,” he added.

The two Scandinavian countries applied for NATO membership last year after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but applications that have yet to be ratified by Ankara and Hungary must be approved by all 30 members of the alliance.

Comments from the US State Department

• We have told Congress that we agree to sell Turkey F-16 aircraft, and some lawmakers oppose this deal.

• We are concerned about any unilateral efforts in Syria that could negatively affect aspirations for a political solution to end the conflict.

• Congress has a major role in making the decision to sell arms to Turkey.

• We have a constructive relationship with Ankara, and we thank its role in facing some challenges, including the “brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

• We are concerned about the continued harassment of civil society, the media, and political and economic leaders in Turkey.

• We urge Turkey to respect freedom of expression in the country.

“hostage”

Relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained since Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems in 2019.

Cavusoglu and Blinken met several times at NATO summits and United Nations meetings, but the Biden administration’s invitation to Turkey’s foreign minister for an official visit took nearly two years, a delay that analysts say reflects strained relations.

The United States has praised Turkey for taking some moves during the Ukraine war, including mediating the grain corridor talks, but Washington is also concerned about Ankara’s deepening relationship with Moscow.

The two countries also differ over Turkey’s plans to launch a military operation in Syria, and Ankara’s intention to restore relations with Damascus, while Turkey calls on Washington not to support Syrian Kurdish armed groups that it considers terrorist.

Tensions over the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, also a member of NATO, have negatively affected the view of the US Congress towards Ankara.

Last week, the State Department informally notified the committees that oversee arms sales in the US Senate and House of Representatives of its intention to proceed with the sale.

This step angered members of Congress opposed to the deal, most notably Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

A senior administration official said Washington would likely not move forward with the sale unless Menendez backed down from his opposition.

Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser, said on Saturday that Washington’s demands for fighter jets were “endless,” adding that he hoped the F-16 deal would not become hostage to Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO.

It is true that Congress can block arms sales abroad, but it has never been able to muster the two-thirds majority in both houses required to overcome a presidential shortfall.