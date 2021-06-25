Even playing at Arena Condá, Internacional defeated Chapecoense by 2-1 for the 6th round of the Brazilian Championship this Thursday (24th). The goals of the team from Rio Grande do Norte were scored by Caio Vidal and Yuri Alberto, while Derlan scored for the Santa Catarina team.

(CHAxINT) ⏰ 56’/2T: GAME END! ✅ INTERN’S WIN AT THE CONDÁ ARENA! Colorado creates several chances and beat Chapecoense 2-1 for the @Brazilian! ⚽️ Caio Vidal

⚽️ Yuri Alberto#VamoInter pic.twitter.com/D0iSap65fD — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 25, 2021

With this result, Colorado jumped to 12th position with eight points, while Chapecoense follows in the relegation zone, in 18th position with three points and no victory.

In the debut of Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre, who returned to the club after six years, the team from Rio Grande do Sul jumped ahead after just five minutes, with a play that involved Patrick, Yuri, Maurício and the young striker Caio Vidal, who sent it to the back of the networks.

At 20, Chapecoense arrived in danger with defender Felipe Santana finishing with a header. At 22, Maurício, for very little, did not expand to the Porto Alegre team. At 34, Internacional returned to swing the nets. Edenílson and Patrick made a good exchange of passes and triggered Yuri Alberto, who dislocated the Santa Catarina goalkeeper.

At the opening of the final stage, Chapecoense had a good opportunity. At three minutes, Anselmo Ramon sent for the header and the goalkeeper Daniel saved. However, soon after, Internacional had two excellent moments in the same bid. Yuri Alberto forced goalkeeper João Paulo to perform a miracle and, on his return, Ignacio cut.

At nine, the home team managed to cash in, when full-back Derlan headed a Ravanelli free kick very well. At 13, left-back Léo Borges, from Internacional, kicked hard, but hit the crossbar.

At 21, it was time for midfielder colorado Maurício to hit the crossbar. Afterwards, the game went straight, with both teams having chances, but the score remained unchanged until the end.

In the next round, Internacional takes on América-MG next Sunday (27). On the same day, Chapecoense visits Athletico-PR.

