Lethal injection is the symbol of the double face of technology, between pity and guilt. The cetacean has embodied a wider destiny, the one that binds all living beings

The beluga was euthanized upon arrival in Ouistreham, Calvados, after being transported by truck from a lock in the Eure to the Norman port.

It always happens like this. Among the important things, those that are objectively relevant and that may mark history, little news makes their way through who knows what hidden way and strikes the collective imagination with a sudden whip; inevitably ending up leaving their mark, perhaps much more than what one would expect, and certainly more than others than with a cold mind, and thinking about it a bit, they should have much greater impact on consciences.

For this reason, in the summer of inflation that gallops as it did not since 1984, of fires and floods on the same day a few kilometers away, of the continuing war that as it lasts is almost no longer news, such as landings and shipwrecks of migrants and Covid that does not resign, of monkeypox and scalendisation and failed alliances, a short film is a candidate to become the symbol of time; and to produce a series of reflections, all bitter, which are destined to remain to stir our souls even when the record heat will be a bad memory.

The story is short, simple and sad. There is no happy ending, it has an unusual and curious appearance and a bitter development. And it could be said, and many will say, that much more painful and disastrous images and videos follow one another on the same newscasts and on the sites, in a continent torn apart by the fury of the elements and the madness of man, with bombs and missiles that they fall on inhabited centers and squares, with women and children fleeing fires and hunger to die in the open sea or in burning woods. Sure, it’s true. But let us tell you that the fate of the beluga, the cetacean found less than one hundred kilometers from Paris in the Seine, strikes us and makes us astonished not only for the dramatic ecological meaning, but precisely because it seems strongly evocative and symbolic. So much so as to generate painful thoughts, which concern our own destiny as guests of this planet.

When we learned of the find we almost smiled, let’s face it. Thinking of the faces of those Frenchmen who passed along the riverside, those who fishing for pike or jogging, some couple in search of romantic intimacy or some landscape painter who saw that big white back, four meters long, a fin and an intelligent tapered snout pass by .

But the smile was short, abruptly ceased when we heard the perplexed and worried words of marine biologists: that splendid animal should never have been there, instead of in the Northern seas of the great migrations endangered by fishing boats and anomalous heating of the waters. It could not survive for long in those fresh and heavily polluted waters, with the shallows and crowded with boats. Nor was it possible to understand how he got there, bewildered by who knows what elements of alteration of millennial routes imprinted in the genetic memory.

We confess that we have been anxious about the fate of that little whale. At one point it seemed to us that a larger and more articulated destiny depended on the survival of that single animal, which includes bees and bison, giraffes and lions, pandas and herons and gorillas and elephants, but also dogs. tied to the guardrails and cats left on the street to go to the beach. It seemed to us that in that big mammal of the color of purity the great soul of this scarred land, beautiful and immense yet fragile and defenseless, gathered at the mercy of cold and dull logic, oriented to short-term profit and certain ruin and medium term.

We hoped that the same technology, to arrive at which we created the conditions for that end, could save the beluga. With all we can do, we thought, you will see that they will take her out and take her back, cared for and fed, into her waters, where she can resume her journey.



But no. Instead, what humanity has been able to do for the undernourished and wounded beluga was to induce a pitiful end, with a lethal injection; while a tearful volunteer whispered sweet words to herear of the sweet cetacean, accompanying him in the last moments of a life that should have been different.

The beluga in the net, suspended in an element that it should not have known, thousands of kilometers away from where it should have been, in the alien arms of a species it should not have encountered, is therefore the image that will remain within us. this absurd season. Together with the sense of disorientation, disorientation and fear that we can easily imagine, even if placed in a soul so distant and different from ours.

But still a soul. Maybe that’s the point.