The French hispanist Joseph Pérez in Madrid in October 2019. CARLOS ROSILLO

Joseph Pérez is one of the last representatives of the brilliant generation of great French Hispanists of the 20th century, who for reasons of age are abandoning us, as did the late Bartolomé Bennassar very recently. The most notable aspects of his biography and his most relevant contributions to the knowledge of the modern history of Spain are well known, although perhaps some of the most notable should be mentioned.

Born in France in 1931 into a family of Valencian emigrants, he spoke when he could about the extraordinary joy that his appointment in 2007 brought him as the adoptive son of the hometown of his parents, Bocairente (Bocairent, he always said to accentuate his Valencianity ). His vocation for the culture and history of Spain led him to defend his doctoral thesis in 1970 on a subject as Hispanic as The revolution of the Communities of Castile, 1520-1521 (published in 1977), where (from the title itself) he already showed signs of his rationalist and progressive spirit, considering the Communities as a modern revolution and not as a retardatory movement as many of the historians who preceded him wrote.

This characteristic of his thinking reappeared in his later works, where his critical spirit was manifested when defending some episodes in the history of Spain from negative misrepresentations (for example, categorically rejecting the classification of genocide for the Spanish conquest of America), but also by keeping their distance from the hagiographic visions relapsed on some “official” characters of the nationalist historiography, for example, discussing the legitimacy of Isabel la Católica to claim the throne of Castile or the performance of Carlos V in front of his mother, Doña Juana , either pointing out the lights and shadows of Cardinal Cisneros’s performance or putting the figure of Philip II in his midst among those who described him as a “demon of the South” or those who wanted to make him a gallant and joyful prince Renaissance (as can be seen from his review of Henry Kamen’s biography of the sovereign). And in the same way he proceeded to speak of the thorny issue of the Inquisition, of the expulsion of the Jews (and its corollary of crypto-Judaism, blood cleansing processes against the converts, or hysterical, as well as absurd, the dictator’s Judeo-Masonic conspiracy theory Franco), or the personality of Teresa de Ávila, one of his latest productions.

It is not necessary to continue reviewing his extensive bibliography, which not only deals with the Spain of the Catholic Monarchs and the Habsburgs, but also casts intelligent views on the Age of Enlightenment or on Hispanic America. On the other hand, it should be noted his work as director of the Casa de Velázquez in Madrid (1989-1996) or his connection to the unforgettable Maison des Pays Ibériques in Bordeaux. And also, finally, that his priceless contribution was recognized in life in our country (so ungrateful in other cases), among other distinctions with his entry as a correspondent in the Royal Academy of History and with the award of the Great Cross of Alfonso X el Sabio and the Prince of Asturias Award for Social Sciences in 2014. We will certainly miss him a lot.