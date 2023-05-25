In the darkest moment of his career, a joy arrives for Paul Pogba: the midfielder has become a father for the third time

In a period that cannot be defined as lucky, at least on a professional level, an enormous joy has arrived for Paul Pogba. The French midfielder of Juventus, Paul Pogba has in fact become a father for the third time. The footballer himself took care of announcing it, who dedicated words of love to his wife Maria Zulay on Instagram.

Credit: paulpogba – Instagram

They have been and still are very difficult years those that Pogba is experiencing, at least as regards his professional life. After an amazing start to his career, in which he enchanted the world wearing the Juventus shirt, he moved to Manchester United in 2016, continuing to play very well for the first period.

Period that culminated with the victory with the France shirt in the Russia 2018 World Cup. From there, his decline began, also made up of moments of severe depression.

At the beginning of this season, despite the injuries that continue to compromise his sporting performance, the Juventus he believed in him again and brought him back to Turin, entrusting him with the number 10 shirt and the keys to the midfield.

What it looked like it could be the right opportunity to be reborn, unfortunately, was once again extinguished by his precarious physical conditions and continuous injuries that have conditioned him. Also and above all on a mental level.

Emblem of all this, the match against Cremonese a few weeks ago, when for the first time since his return to Turin he had started the match as a starter, but due to the umpteenth relapse had left the field in tears after 20 minutes.

Paul Pogba dad three of a kind

Credit: paulpogba – Instagram

Among the many misfortunes and injuries, a joy finally arrived for Paul Pogba yesterday. His wife, the Bolivian model Maria Zulayin fact gave birth to their third child.

It’s not really clear whether it’s a boy or a girl. What is certain, however, is that the event brought a great breath of joy in the Pogba house.

A new member of the Pogba family has arrived. Very proud of my Queen. I am very very very happy. Dad for 3!

Credit: paulpogba – Instagram

So wrote the sample accompanying the screenshots posted on his profile Instagramtaken while he was on a video call with his wife.

The inevitable congratulations from Juventus, who congratulated Paul and Maria on the good news. Many of Pogba’s teammates and former teammates did the same. Among the many, the comments of Dybala, Bonucci, Paredes, Evra, Rashford and Di Maria appear.