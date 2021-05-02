Dana Drabova, head of the Czech State Nuclear Regulatory Authority (SNRC), said that the way for the Russian state corporation Rosatom in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP is only “half-closed” at the current stage of preparation. Her words convey RIA News…

“If someone wants the power unit to actually be built, then now is the time to announce a tender,” she said. In her opinion, if this issue is postponed until the parliamentary elections, the new government “can destroy the current political unity” about who to call for participation. “The road is not closed to the Russians, but only half-closed with this window of opportunity,” she said.

Earlier it became known that Rosatom would be excluded from the list of candidates for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP in the Czech Republic. The reason for this was the clarification of the circumstances of the explosion at an ammunition depot near the village of Vrbetica in 2014.