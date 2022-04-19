Energy expert Noveski: most Czechs will freeze in winter if they refuse gas from the Russian Federation

Most Czechs will freeze to death next winter if Russian gas supplies are cut off. About this in interview Energy expert Ivan Noveski told Parliamentni listy.

“Perhaps they will be considered lucky, because the day may come when the living envy the dead,” the expert said, commenting on the consequences of such a decision.

According to him, the Czech Republic has been almost 100% dependent on energy resources from Russia for more than 50 years. The expert predicted that with the embargo on Russian gas, the main part of the Czech industry, including factories for the production of cars and glass, would stop by autumn. This will lead to a record increase in unemployment in the country, he explained. Noveski also added that the refusal of gas from Russia threatens to stop the work of Czech transport and “the complete collapse of the entire state.”

In addition, without gas, fertilizer production will stop, which will provoke a shortage of food in the country, he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country does not need Russian gas. At the same time, the head of state noted that the rest of Europe depends on gas supplies from Russia. He also added that Paris is working on buying energy from other countries.