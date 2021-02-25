The Czech government intends to limit the movement of residents of the republic to the borders of their areas of residence for three weeks from March 1, reports TASS…

This was announced on Thursday, February 25, by the Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Babish.

According to him, it is planned to introduce new restrictions due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country. Exceptions will be made only for travel to work, as well as for the purpose of providing assistance to immediate family members.

Babis also noted that he intends to ask opposition leaders to support the government’s request to extend the state of emergency in the country until March 31.

“We need an emergency mode in order to limit the movement of residents as much as possible – the main factor in the intensification of the epidemic,” the prime minister stressed.

It is known that there are 76 regions in the Czech Republic. Prague is not one of them, since it is a separate administrative-territorial entity.

Recall that since February 25, Czech residents have also been obliged to wear either respirators or two medical masks at once in public places.