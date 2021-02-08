The Czech Republic hopes that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will soon receive approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Babish, reports RIA News…

According to him, Prague would like the Russian drug to be registered in the European Union (EU) so that residents can use it safely. Babis said that many citizens turn to him with ideas about purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine.

The prime minister also added that the available data on the Russian vaccine indicate that it is a safe drug showing good results. At the same time, Babiš said that it is not yet clear whether the Czech State Institute for Drug Control (GIKL) will independently register the Russian vaccine if Sputnik V manufacturers do not apply for a pan-European certificate from EMA.

Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman allowed the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country. The Czech head of state stressed that he is always guided by the opinions of experts. For example, the former head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Professor Roman Primula, recommended the use of the Russian vaccine.