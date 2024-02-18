The Czech Republic paid benefits to Ukrainian refugees in the amount of $710 million

Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the Czech Republic after the start of the special military operation (SVO) received humanitarian benefits during this period in the amount of a total of 16.33 billion crowns (about 710 million dollars), writes Idnes publication with reference to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Labor.

According to sources, there are now 383 thousand Ukrainian migrants in the republic.

“Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who received protection visas in the Czech Republic over the past two years also received a total of 16.33 billion crowns in the form of humanitarian benefits,” the Czech Republic calculated the money paid.

As the departments indicated, many refugees have found work and are paying taxes and insurance premiums.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel signed a law on financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees who want to return to their homeland.