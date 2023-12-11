CT24: the Czech Republic called for intimidation of Russia to avoid war

Czech Chief of General Staff Karel Rzegka called for intimidation of Russia in order to avoid a potential war with it. About it reports TV channel CT24.

The general expressed confidence that the Czech side must demonstrate to Moscow the ability and will to defend its own state.

“This is not about some kind of declaration – they must see that this is really pointless,” Rzegka emphasized.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the West did not keep its promises on the issue of supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with artillery shells, and the training of pilots for the F-16 is not progressing at the proper pace.