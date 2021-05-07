First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek dismissed the hetman of the Pardubice Region Martin Netolitsky from the supervisory board of the state enterprise Czech Post. The previously mentioned official told reporters about Gamacek’s plans to purchase a batch of Sputnik V, Novinky.cz specifies.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs himself confirmed this information.

According to reports, the decision was made after Netolitsky told reporters of the Czech news agency (CTK) that in April Hamacek allegedly confessed to him that he intended to bring a batch of Sputnik V vaccine to the Czech Republic from Russia. Then, the official argued, the minister assured that he had already agreed on everything with representatives of the Russian side.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that in mid-April Hamacek intended to hush up the scandal with the explosions at the ammunition depots in Vrbetica in exchange for a batch of Sputnik V, as well as Moscow’s consent to a meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Prague … At the same time, the head of the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs himself called such reports speculations and denied them.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.