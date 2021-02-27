First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek said that the government had made a decision from March 1 for three weeks to restrict the movement of residents of the republic to the borders of the regions of residence. TASS.

It is reported that due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the emergency regime in the country was extended until March 28.

“Exceptions are permissible in cases of travel to work, rendering assistance to loved ones, urgent visits to government agencies and doctors,” he said.

It is noted that in order to take advantage of the exception and leave the areas of residence, you will need to have a document confirming this need.

Also, meetings of relatives living separately in the territory of one administrative region were limited for three weeks. Visits are only possible to help the sick or disabled.

It is known that there are 76 regions in the Czech Republic. Prague is not one of them, since it is a separate administrative-territorial entity.

Recall that since February 25, Czech residents have also been obliged to wear either respirators or two medical masks at once in public places.