The economy of the Czech Republic could be seriously affected by the possible introduction of sanctions by Russia against the republic. This was admitted by experts in an interview with the Czech newspaper iRozhlas.

Thus, the chief economist of Patria Finanze, Jan Bures, pointed out possible threats to individual companies. The head of the Union of Industry and Transport Yaroslav Hanak agreed with his opinion. He believes that Russian sanctions can not only worsen the country’s economy, but also stop the work of the trade department of the Czech diplomatic mission or consulates that help Czech companies enter the Russian market. In particular, Skoda Auto, which needs Russian subcontractors, may face problems. Hanak drew attention to the fact that last year the Czech Republic exported more to Russia than it did to the republic.

Otto Danek, deputy chairman of the Czech Exporters Association, believes that Russian sanctions may adversely affect import indicators, which will lead to an increase in fuel and energy prices and negatively affect the industry. Danek pointed out that the restrictions imposed by Moscow earlier had a stronger impact on the Czech Republic and the European Union than the restrictions of European countries on Russia. At the same time, after 2014, the Czech Republic managed to cope with economic difficulties, but there is no certainty that this time it will be the same.

On April 24, Kommersant, citing sources in Russian state structures, reported that the country’s authorities were thinking about the possibility of introducing economic sanctions against the Czech Republic in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Prague. According to the interlocutors of the publication, we are talking about restricting the import of a number of Czech goods, in particular beer.

The Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. After that, Russia and the Czech Republic exchanged the expulsion of diplomats and decided to equalize the number of employees of the embassies. According to Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.