The head of the Czech military intelligence, Jan Beroun, said that Russia was ready for accusations of involvement in the explosions at warehouses in Vrbetica. His words lead RIA News…

Beroun noted that Moscow had begun spreading information on social networks in advance that denied the involvement of Russian special services in the explosions. According to him, such “pro-Russian” activity on the Internet suggests that Russia knew about the impending accusations.

Earlier it was reported that in the Czech Republic they allowed the closure of the case of the explosions in Vrbetica, if it was not possible to interrogate the suspects or ensure their presence. According to the Prosecutor General of the Czech Republic Pavel Zeman, from the very beginning, the investigation has only one version, and it cannot be ruled out that the criminal proceedings will end with the postponement of the case.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.