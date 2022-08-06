iDNES.cz: anti-Russian sanctions will make hot showers a luxury in the Czech Republic

The crisis caused by anti-Russian sanctions will cause problems in the Czech Republic this winter, writes iDNES.cz columnist Tomasz Lansky.

According to the author, dependence on Russian gas confuses the country’s residents: on the one hand, they do not want to receive fuel from Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other, they are in dire need of it. He named three winter scenarios for the gas crisis.

According to the publication, the Czech Republic has reserved three billion cubic meters of LNG at the Dutch floating terminal, which should be enough to meet almost a third of the annual gas consumption. Energy expert, ENA analyst Volodymyr Shtepan warned that only the terminal has been rented, and there is no gas for it yet. Because of this, he suggests that the Czech Republic independently negotiate with Gazprom on further supplies of natural gas. Special Representative for Energy Security Vaclav Bartuska does not agree with him and believes that the state should increase supplies from existing suppliers, for example: Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan, and in parallel, you should try to buy LNG.

According to the second scenario, if LNG does not arrive, the country’s residents will be forced to save money, industrial enterprises and other industries will have to be limited. The editor-in-chief of the Elektřina.cz server, Arsen Lazarevich, added that people usually go to extremes: either they bring the temperature in the house to 26 degrees, or lower it to 17, when nobody is comfortable. “The right temperature for an apartment is 19-20 degrees. It is not necessary to heat in the bedroom, it should not be aired for long, and it is better to wash with warm water. Hot baths and showers will once again become a luxury,” he stressed.

Under the third scenario, no gas will be supplied from Russia to the Czech Republic. “There will be enough gas in the storage facilities of the Czech Republic with an average consumption until the end of 2022. However, this scenario is not considered, ”the newspaper writes.

Earlier, Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas said that Europe is waiting for a protracted gas crisis until 2024. Although natural gas prices in Europe are still below the record high set in March, the figures still signal a deeper and more prolonged disruption to the economy, he said.