Within the Czech Republic, because of a collision of a passenger prepare with a technical workers, 21 folks had been injured, together with one sufferer is in severe situation, experiences RIA News.

The incident occurred close to the station within the metropolis of Kdynia within the southwest of the nation. In response to the ambulance spokeswoman Maria Svobodova, essentially the most injured passengers of the prepare had been despatched to hospitals in helicopters and ambulances. One particular person was trapped in a carriage. Firefighters rescue him.

Svobodova famous that there isn’t any risk to the lives of the victims. Police are presently investigating the incident. Railway visitors within the space of ​​the accident was quickly suspended, buses had been introduced onto the monitor.