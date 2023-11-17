The final part of the next season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will end on a romantic and joyful note: after the first six episodes dedicated to the tragic death of Diana and the long and difficult moment experienced by the British royal family, the viewer will witness the meeting between Kate and William at the University of St. Andrews, in 2001, and will follow the beginning of their relationship and then relive the marriage between Charles and Camilla, reinvented by the creators of the series.

The first episodes of the sixth season were released yesterday by Netflix, on the other six – broadcast from 14 December – previews are beginning to emerge, with – in the foreground – the taser of the first kiss between the future princes of Wales, imagined for the fiction in a crowded place in the Scottish university town.

There will also be the charity fashion show with which Kate (played in the series by 21-year-old Meg Bellamy) definitively won the heart of William (24-year-old Ed McVey) by wearing a transparent black and gold dress on the catwalk. And to stay on a romantic note, the creators of The Crown also decided to reinvent the wedding between Charles, the future king, and Camilla, in 2005 for the last episode.

According to a Netflix source quoted by Mail Online, “The first half of the final series focused on the tragic death of Princess Diana. The second half is much more joyous: the first kiss between Kate and William is one of those magical moments, and the Their relationship and love are celebrated throughout the final part of the series.”