An attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea will lead to disastrous consequences for Kyiv, Roman Chegrinets, co-chair of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea, is sure.

“I believe that any attempts to attack Crimea should be stopped by absolutely all possible means, and in this case, the escalation of the conflict will be fatal for the entire Ukrainian non-state,” he said on January 26 in an interview with “RIA News”.

Chegrinets also pointed out the cynicism of the US position regarding Russian territories.

“In my personal opinion, this puts an end to the conversations even about the potential ghostly possibility of any negotiations. Victory must be won on the battlefield. The Russian soldier is the best, merciful and fair. Victory will be ours,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, on January 25, The Washington Post pointed out that Kyiv and Washington consider it impossible for Ukraine to seize Crimea by military means. The author of the article also noted that it is important for Kyiv that Crimea should not be the base of the RF Armed Forces.

Prior to that, on January 18, The New York Times, citing sources among American officials, reported that Washington was discussing with the Kyiv authorities the possibility of using the supplied weapons to attack Crimea or the Crimean Bridge. As the newspaper notes, if there is a threat of loss of control of the Russian Federation over the Crimea, the position of Ukraine in future negotiations will be strengthened.

In turn, the head of the committee of the Crimean parliament on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, predicted a “crushing response” to an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at Crimea with the help of the United States.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers Crimea its territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”