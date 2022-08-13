Head of the Ministry of Resorts of Crimea Volchenko: a new stage of cashback will make holidays in the republic more accessible

A new stage in the sale of tours with cashback will make holidays in Crimea more accessible to Russians, said Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic Vadim Volchenko, writes RIA News.

He noted that the tourism promotion program is important. “The domestic travel incentive program for Crimea is expected and important, especially in the autumn-winter period. It activates the recovery season, ”the head of the Ministry of Resorts predicted the cost of rest.

He added that the majority of year-round sanatoriums, boarding houses, hotels, travel agencies will take part in the action. This will enable people to save money, he added. 270 local accommodation facilities joined the last stage of cashback, Volchenko specified.

The autumn stage of selling tours in Russia with cashback will begin on August 25. This will apply to trips from October 1 to December 25. All regions of the country participate in the sale of tours. The authorities have increased the maximum amount of cashback for trips to the Far East from 20 to 40 thousand rubles.