The transfer of S-300 missile systems by Greece to Ukraine will be a risky step. This was announced on Sunday, December 18, by Georgy Muradov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation.

“Such a step by Athens would not only be a senseless display of hostility towards Russia, but also a risky step in relation to their own national interests,” he said. “RIA News”.

According to him, the Greek public is already loudly declaring its discontent. Muradov stressed that the assistants to the Kyiv regime should understand that Russia had previously proceeded from friendly relations with Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

“They don’t work against Russia, as they are equipped with a friend-foe recognition system,” he said.

However, according to him, the transfer of these complexes to Kyiv is capable of radically undermining the Greek defensive potential, complements “Gazeta.Ru”.

On December 16, Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said that the country was ready to send S-300 missile systems to Ukraine if, in response, the United States sent Patriot missile defense systems to Athens to install them in Crete. Panagiotopoulos added that this principle is applicable to any Russian-made air defense system and will allow Kyiv to send not only S-300s, but also Tor-M1 or Osu-AKM.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24. The decision on it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

