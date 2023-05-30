VareseNews: a native of the Russian Federation and three intelligence officers died in a yacht crash in Italy

A 50-year-old native of Russia and three members of the secret services died in the crash of a motor yacht on Lake Maggiore in Italy. About it informs edition of Varese News.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred off the coast of the village of Lizanets due to a thunderstorm with strong gusts of wind. On board the 16-meter yacht were 25 people, including a group of tourists who celebrated the birthday of one of the members of the company.

Most of the passengers were able to swim to shore on their own, and several more people were lifted by rescuers aboard their boats.

It is specified that the deceased Russian woman Anna Bozhkova lived for a long time in the local province of Varese, along with the captain of the ship that crashed. The victims were also an Israeli intelligence officer, as well as two members of the Italian secret services.

