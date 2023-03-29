The pictures that were circulated to the table on social media platforms during the past days won great admiration and many instructions from followers who praised the Al-Azhar Foundation’s keenness to honor its guests from foreign students despite the difficult economic conditions.
Director of Al-Azhar Mosque, Dr. Hani Odeh, told Sky News Arabia the story of this huge Ramadan table, saying:
- The Al-Azhar Mosque’s Ramadan table began last year, as part of the initiative of the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayyib, and his directives, to break the fast of foreign students daily throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.
- About 70,000 meals were served last year, and 120,000 meals will be served this year.
- The table is held in the courtyard of Al-Azhar Mosque, which is 70 meters long and 60 meters wide. This area can accommodate about 3,200 male students, while the Abbasid hallway and the Moroccan hallway in Al-Azhar Mosque have been allocated to accommodate 800 female students.
Those invited to the table
- This table was directed, in particular, to expatriate students who have been exiled from their homelands in order to study at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University, to find a welcome in their second homeland, Egypt.
- It is expected that 4,000 international students will benefit from this table daily, with 120,000 students throughout the days of the holy month.
- It is possible to break the fast daily at the Al-Azhar Ramadan table, subject to reservation and prior registration on the Al-Azhar portal, as there are only 4 thousand forms for reservation.
#court #AlAzhar. #story #largest #Ramadan #table #foreign #guests
Leave a Reply