The pictures that were circulated to the table on social media platforms during the past days won great admiration and many instructions from followers who praised the Al-Azhar Foundation’s keenness to honor its guests from foreign students despite the difficult economic conditions.

Director of Al-Azhar Mosque, Dr. Hani Odeh, told Sky News Arabia the story of this huge Ramadan table, saying:

The Al-Azhar Mosque’s Ramadan table began last year, as part of the initiative of the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayyib, and his directives, to break the fast of foreign students daily throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

About 70,000 meals were served last year, and 120,000 meals will be served this year.

The table is held in the courtyard of Al-Azhar Mosque, which is 70 meters long and 60 meters wide. This area can accommodate about 3,200 male students, while the Abbasid hallway and the Moroccan hallway in Al-Azhar Mosque have been allocated to accommodate 800 female students.

Those invited to the table