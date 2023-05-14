Vice-president participated in an event of the Landless Workers Movement this Saturday (May 13), in São Paulo

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, visited this Saturday (May 13, 2023) the National Fair of the MST (Movement of Landless Workers) in Parque da Água Branca, West Zone of São Paulo. When talking about the event on your profile on Instagramsaid there is “place for everyone” in the field.

“There are hundreds of tons of agricultural products, including agroindustry products, for sale by the peasants who produced them. In the countryside, there is room for everyone, and agribusiness plays a fundamental role in the development of the country”he wrote.

Alckmin said he was invited by the MST’s national coordinator, João Paulo Rodrigues, and that he went to the fair after meeting with representatives of the gas sector and the medical device industry.

Here’s the message:

In 2011, when he was governor of São Paulo for the PSDB, Alckmin criticized the movement. At the time, he said he wouldn’t admit it. “earth invasions” by the group in the state.

EVENT WITH GOVERNMENT ALLIES

Other members of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also participated in the MST national fair. During the event, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeirareaffirmed the Chief Executive’s commitment to agrarian reform.

Without giving details, the minister again said that Lula will announce, later this month, a program of agrarian reform “to distribute and recover land that is unproductive” in the country. He also repeated criticisms of BC (Central Bank) president Roberto Campos Neto.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the name chosen by President Lula for the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy department, Gabriel Galípolo, visited the fair on Friday (May 12). On the occasion, he spoke with stallholders and took a picture with the founder and member of the MST’s national board, João Pedro Stédile.

“[A Reforma Agrária] It is an issue that Brazil will have to face in light of the transformations that we are experiencing today, which are in the 21st century. This involves the issue of environmental sustainability and the social issue due to changes in labor relations. It will be a permanent job. We have to face it, overcome these debts we have from the past”said Galípolo, when asked about the role of Agrarian Reform in combating hunger in the country.