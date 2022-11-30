from Daniela Natali

A study brings objective evidence that the affectionate gesture is able to increase the attention span in those who do it, as well as improve mood. We talk about it in the insert on newsstands on Thursday 1 December

Petting a dog

It can improve not only mood but also attention span. And the effect lasts even when the relationship breaks down. A four-legged lover doesn’t tell us this, but a research conducted in Switzerland, published in the scientific journal Plos One. To arrive at these conclusions, the researchers did not rely on the subjective impressions of the volunteers but analyzed the variations in the activity of the prefrontal cortex, an area of ​​the brain that is involved in the regulation of social behavior and in decision-making processes. Although this is a pilot study, given the small number of people involved, only 21, it provides interesting insights into the mechanisms involved in human-animal interaction, confirming previous research, comments Laura Contalbrigo, of the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie , National Reference Center for Animal Assisted Interventions.

See also Anti Covid pill Pfizer and Merck, over 37 thousand Italians treated at home The participants were involved in 6 experimental sessions: 3 with a real (and unknown) dog and 3 with a soft toy. In this way it was possible not only to detect that the activation of the prefrontal cortex was significantly greater in the first case, but that going from one session to another, stroking the real dog, the brain activity was more intense…

