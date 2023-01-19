Of Elena Meli

According to a study, this object that we all use every day can create ideal conditions for the growth of germs. It is discussed in the free Thursday newsstand insert together with Corriere della Sera

We are publishing a preview of part of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the issue on newsstands for free on Thursday 19 January or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.

Dishwashing sponges are better than lab tubes and plates for to proliferate bacteria, not only because they collect food residues on which germs feast but also for their micro-structure, ideal for creating an optimal habitat for countless species of microbes. This is underlined by research published in Nature Chemical Biology by a group of biomedical engineers from Duke University in the United States, who demonstrated how the apparently harmless sponges are a receptacle for germs, but above all a place where the conditions for growing them are better than any other laboratory material. The study was born to identify the ideal parameters for growing bacterial communities that have the maximum biodiversity for industrial purposes; after experimenting with standard bacterial culture plates that were wider and smaller, the researchers had the idea of ​​trying a dish sponge and found that the ideal home for many different species to survive all together.