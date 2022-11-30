from Elena Meli

A reduction in functioning may go unnoticed. Blood and urine tests are enough to tell if something is wrong. We talk about it in the free insert on newsstands on Thursday 1 December with Corriere della Sera

We feel the heart beating, if we pay attention we realize we are breathing. On the other hand, it is difficult to realize the kidneys, even by making an effort, yet they filter about 170 liters of liquids a day, keeping the blood and the body free from waste, retaining useful substances and regulating the balance of water and salts in our body. They are tireless and silent workers, who give no sign of themselves even when something is wrong: up to 80 percent of functionality can be lost before having obvious symptoms, because the kidneys buffer the difficulties as much as they can and not by chance they are two, so that one can even provide for the work of the other in case of need. In short, they have an indispensable task, so much so that when the function deficit exceeds a safety threshold it is necessary to undergo dialysis or a transplant. See also Israel aims for herd immunity, but is it really an achievable goal?

Preventing kidney damage, therefore, is paramount and in theory also relatively simple, as the experts underlined during the last congress of the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin): in order not to run into trouble and protect these organs so that they work properly for as long as possible, a lifestyle would suffice healthy, simple and cheap blood and urine tests would suffice to detect in good time if something is wrong. Despite this, according to estimates by nephrologists in Italy, 7-10 percent of the adult population has more or less serious renal insufficiency, i.e. kidneys that are no longer able to do their job of filtering; And while it is true that a progressive decline in kidney function is inevitable over the years, so that the elderly often have a deficit, it is equally certain that much can be done to not pave the way for kidney disease.

