It can be recognized if on the label there is the wording wholemeal flour with various percentages of bran.

If you were asked to define what a whole grain is and you weren't able to, know that you're not alone. what emerges from an observational study on a sample of about 40,000 adults published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Despite the growth recorded in the consumption of whole grains, which varies from 40 to 62% depending on the definition used by scholars, we still do not eat enough. The authors point out that the lack of a standard definition of integral by the various institutions that adopt different criteria to qualify these foods also has an influence.

The real whole grain is the grain that preserves all the beneficial substances: the bran, which is the outer layer of protection, rich in fiber and antioxidants; the endosperm, which is characterized by the presence of starches and proteins and which represents the energy reserve tank of the grain necessary for the growth and development of the sprout and the plant; the germ, which is the liveliest part of the grain from which the sprouting and growth of the plant starts, rich in essential fats, vitamin E and group B and minerals such as magnesium, manganese and phosphorus, explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders.

