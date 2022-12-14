from Chiara Daina

Just upload the health documents that demonstrate the patient’s functional impairment. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 15 December

To obtain the civil disability certificate, just one click is enough. Without having to submit to the verification visit by the medico-legal commission of the INPS or the ASL (depending on the territory). Thus avoiding unnecessary stress for the person with disability and his family and with the advantage of quicker access to all the assistance services and economic benefits foreseen by the invalidity status.

On the portal of the National Social Security Institute (on the basis of article 29-ter of Law 120 of 2020), it activates the IT procedure for sending the health documentation necessary to ascertain disabling pathologies, which replaces the direct medical examination aimed at verifying the health conditions of the person requesting the recognition of disability and to issue the relative report. In short, one less step, which streamlines the path and does not cause further disturbance to the family already burdened by the drama of the disease, underlines Angelo Moroni, vice president of the INPS higher medical commission. See also Is Internet Addiction Contagious? How Parental Behavior Affects Children

