With Aifa’s «Note 100» some innovative molecules will no longer be «orderable» only by specialists. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 17 November

One in three people with diabetes is treated with innovative drugs which until a few months ago required a therapeutic plan, a particular prescription made by the diabetologist of the National Health Service, to be renewed periodically, even every six months. Since January, with the introduction of the “Note 100” by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), family doctors can also prescribe these medicines to adults with type 2 diabetes in inadequate glycemic control, i.e. with glycated hemoglobin higher than the values ​​considered optimal by the doctor for the patient. The prescription of SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP1 receptor agonists, DPP4 inhibitors paid by the NHS, by treating doctors and specialists, must be done according to the indications contained in the Aifa Note, which are based on the main available evidence and on the Guidelines « The therapy of type 2 diabetes mellitus» elaborated by the Italian Society of Diabetology and the Association of Diabetologists and approved by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in July 2021. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 6 September: 24,855 new cases and 80 deaths

«The prescribability does not change the assistance but it facilitates access to innovative drugs that are valuable for all people with diabetes» observes Agostino Consoli, who has just concluded the presidency of the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Chieti-Pescara. Dr. Walter Marrocco, scientific director of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), echoes him: «Access to the most appropriate treatments has been simplified, facilitating the patient’s journey and his adherence to therapy. Before footnote 100, to access innovative drugs, the patient had to go to the family doctor for the prescription of the specialist visit, then go to the diabetologist who drew up the treatment plan, finally return to the general practitioner who recorded the plan and filled in the prescription.

«Now just go to the general practitioner, close to home. And the patient does not run the risk, as happened before, of remaining without therapy while waiting for the appointment with the specialist for the renewal of the expired treatment plan. Furthermore – continues Marrocco -, the possibility for the general practitioner to directly prescribe innovative first choice drugs, based on the Guidelines, clearly improves the appropriateness and effectiveness of his intervention not only in relation to the patient with diabetes but also of diabetic patients with other associated chronic pathologies, such as cardiovascular and renal pathologies which, thanks to these drugs, can be treated better”. See also The anxiety for the entrance test in Medicine rises, Consulcesi guide to prepare

