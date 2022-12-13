from Daniel of Diodorus

The mind of human beings lives only partially in the present. Without really realizing it, much of the mental activity, even more than half according to recent studies, does not take into account where you are and what is happening here and now, but rather tends to wander. what can be called the Daydreaming, a more or less continuous activity that often processes what has already happened and uses it to try to guess what could happen in the more or less immediate future. These self-generated thoughts are defined in the psychological literature as self-generated-thoughts (Sgt), and actually have a very important function: that of helping us not to find ourselves unprepared for future events. See also Everything You Need to Know About Dental Aesthetics

According to Jonathan Smallwood of the Department of Psychology of Queen’s University of Kingston (Canada) and Jonathan Schooler of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences of the University of California of Santa Barbara, the wandering mind opens up possibilities of hypothetical knowledge about possible futures. The process takes place through a continuous analysis and at the limit of conscience, which takes into consideration possible obstacles to the achievement of some objective, the ways by which it could be possible to overcome them, the advantages that could derive from their achievement. Daydreaming generates new ideas and creative thoughts which can then in part be developed through more rational forms of thought. And indeed there is a demonstrated correlation between the tendency to wander with the mind and better performance in laboratory tests that measure the generation of unusual ideas and the ability to develop forms of divergent thinking. It is a modality that helps to give meaning to one’s existence and continuity to autobiographical memory, and has also been correlated to healthier behaviors, probably because it facilitates a certain perspective vision of one’s existence. Finally, it offers an easy opportunity to make gods mental breaks, to temporarily detach from monotonous activities and to reduce the resulting feeling of boredom. When you engage in a boring task your mood tends to fade, and it has been verified. See also Sanofi, do not underestimate hypercholesterolemia danger

Some people are more aware of the existence of these thoughts, others less, also on the basis of the tendency that each of us has to observe ourselves inside, as well as, obviously, on the basis of the type of activity that takes place during the day. In fact, the greater the concentration and commitment required by one’s daily activities, the less attention one can pay to this type of automatic inner thoughts. Also because self-generated-thoughts can be disturbing when fithey end up interfering with the activities that are taking place.

